Registration Open for 2027 AMOA State Council Meeting

The AMOA State Council Meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20-22 at the Hilton San Diego Airport/Harbor Island. Registration is now available at www.amoa.com.

The theme – “State by State. Better Together” – “will build upon the sharing and collaboration between state associations taking place at this event each year,” said the association’s executive vice president, Lori Schneider.

The agenda will include a national legislative update from John Russell of DGA Group, a gaming update from Paul Jenson of Taft Law, individual state reports and an open forum discussion.

Other specific sessions on the docket are: “At the Table: Building Legislative Relationships that Matter”; “Who’s Next? Finding and Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders”; and “Grow, Engage, Retain: Strategies for a Stronger Membership.”

Meeting attendees include state association executives, volunteer leadership and industry leaders who don’t currently have a state association.