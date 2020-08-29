Register Now for AMOA’s On Demand Webinar Sessions

AMOA has two upcoming webinars as part of its On Demand educational series. It’s a two-part series on Situational Awareness and Personal Protection Best Practices for Amusement Operators that begins this Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. Central time. Click here to register for that webinar. Part two will be at the same time on Sept. 23, and you can pre-register here.

Presenting both events will be Matt Sager, director of safety and training for Smart Software. Part one will focus on situational awareness best practices when conducting business away from your company’s physical building and part two will detail situational awareness in the workplace.

AMOA also wants to remind members that if you missed the Aug. 24 operator roundtable, you can visit www.amoa.memberclicks.net/webinars to access it.