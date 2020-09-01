Register Now for AAMA’s Annual Meeting, Sept. 15-17

AAMA’s Annual Meeting won’t be held in person this year, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a great virtual event planned. Held Sept. 15-17, you can register now for the event, which includes keynote speakers Jon Taffer, Dannie Festa, John R. Russell IV and Bob Cooney.

“AAMA wants our members to know their safety is at the center of our decision to transform the annual meeting into a virtual event format,” the association said. “Equally, we are looking to serve the industry as a whole, so we have lifted the membership requirement for our keynotes, education and presentations.”

The association also notes that the event is free for all industry professionals – you do not have to be an AAMA member to attend. Learn more at www.coin-op.org/annual-meeting.