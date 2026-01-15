Register for Amusement Expo, Foundations University Now

With a flip of the calendar, we’re already into February and that means the annual Amusement Expo International is nearly upon us. It’s scheduled to run March 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. New this year, it’ll be at the West Hall building. There will also be a new host hotel in Resorts World, though rooms will still be blocked at the tried-and-true Westgate.

More than 300 companies are already signed on as exhibitors. If you’d like to check them out, be sure to click here to register by Feb. 17 – that’s when the early-bird pricing ends.

Registration gets you access to the thousands of games and attractions on the show floor, invites to the Beers & Cheers networking event and special hotel rates.

At Beers & Cheers (March 18 at 5 p.m.), there will also be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

For an additional fee, you can attend the educational seminars just ahead of the trade show. (March 16-17 will be education days and March 18-19 are trade show days.) There’s also the All-Industry Gala following the education sessions on March 17. For the first time, that’ll be hosted at Resorts World. Organizers said: “This isn’t just a change of scenery – it’s central to the AEI experience this year. The Monday night networking reception and Tuesday night gala will be hosted at Resorts World.”

Additionally, Foundations Entertainment University will have their own intensive education lineup coinciding with the Expo.

For more details on that, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com; all other information can be found at www.amusementexpo.org.