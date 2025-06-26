Reggie Moultrie Passes On

RePlay has learned that longtime industry vet, Reggie Moultrie, passed away late last month. Once a VP of Sales for Skee-Ball, VP of Amusements for Dave & Buster’s and on the management team at Six Flags Great Adventure, Reggie founded his own consulting company, Moute Point, Inc., a bit over 21 years ago.

According to his obituary, Moultrie was born in Olathe, Kansas, and attended Rutgers University. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his son, Dustin; and grandchildren Eva and Quinn, as well as many other relatives.

Friends have told us that a cremation is planned with a small service and that a celebration of life is to follow. We will share details when we get them.