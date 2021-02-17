Reese Bowling Centers Buys Warren Lanes

Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg, N.J., recently purchased by the chain Reese Bowling Centers, is set to reopen Feb. 26.

According to the Daily Voice, a post on the company’s Blue Valley Lanes Facebook page recently exclaimed: “Hi everyone, how about some good news for a change!” They welcomed Warren Lanes to the family and said they’re hiring bartenders, kitchen employees, mechanics and custodians ahead of the reopening.

“We are looking for energetic sociable people to help us,” they noted. More details are available here on their Facebook page.