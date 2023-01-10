Redemption Plus to Share 2023 Toy Trends Report

Redemption Plus will have their first Toy Trends Report available in February. The report is based on sales and consumer data collected over 2022, the company said, in addition to projections for this year’s trends.

“FEC owners and buyers will be able to understand what’s happening in consumer toy sales and how that relates to, and drives trends in, redemption prize assortments,” explained company COO Mike Tipton.

“With the supply chain chaos of the last two years, we saw locations buying anything and everything they could just to stay stocked,” added Anthony Boyer, director of product management. “Now that that’s behind us, it was an opportunity to really dive into the data to give insight into what’s driving the prize market post-pandemic. Our hope is that we can shed some light on what buyers at FEC locations in North America should be looking for when shopping prizes based on solid sales data, and what’s on the horizon in the toy industry at-large, to help them get ahead of their competition.”

For more info, email Tipton at [email protected].