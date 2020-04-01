Redemption Plus Selling “Boredom Buster Box”

Like many businesses in the amusement industry, Redemption Plus notes that it’s had to lay off the bulk of its workforce. “To keep the business afloat and provide a job for laid-off workers to come back to,” Redemption Plus says it’s remaining team saw an opportunity to solve at-home boredom caused by local and state stay-in-place mandates.

The direct-to-consumer Boredom Buster Box “gives families and individuals access to the company’s warehouse of toys that would otherwise be idle.” They’re already fulfilling orders.

“We had to adapt quickly and I’m very proud of my team for coming together during such a difficult time,” said COO Mike Tipton. “The Kansas City business community has been extremely willing to partner with us in ways that weren’t necessarily clear before, but are now necessary. I think that says a lot about the resilience of this city.”

There are seven box themes at multiple price point options, starting at $15. Themes include Outdoor Games, Indoor Recess, Fidget Toys and more. Ten percent of every Boredom Buster Box purchase will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. Learn more at www.boredombustertoys.com.