Redemption Plus Relaunches Service Package, Reduces Price

Redemption Plus recently announced that due to customer demand, they are relaunching their IAAPA Brass Ring-winning Service Package and also reducing prices.

“We paused our Service Package when the industry shut down because we downsized staff and had to pivot,” explained chief operations growth officer Mike Tipton. “But we are seeing our customers come back to life in a big way and see this as a great opportunity to raise our level of service to be more meaningful, and that includes lowering our product prices significantly and waiving the annual fees for the Service Package.”

The company says it’s in the testing phase with both changes but plans for the rollout to be complete and market-available by the end of February. Learn more at www.services.redemptionplus.com or contact [email protected].