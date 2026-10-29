Redemption Plus Hires Derek Lovato as VP

Redemption Plush recently brought aboard Derek Lovato as their vice president of sales and business development. He brings nearly three decades of experience across the amusement, attractions, entertainment and hospitality industries.

“Derek brings a rare combination of industry knowledge, leadership and relationships built over nearly three decades,” said CEO Michael Nowak. “He understands this business from the ground up, and what stands out is his ability to connect people, recognize opportunities and turn ideas into results. His experience and perspective will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our position in the industry.”

Lovato has held leadership positions with Six Flags, PARC Management and Rhode Island Novelty and is also an IAAPA Brass Ring Award recipient.

He’ll join Redemption Plus in November and will be based in Massachusetts.