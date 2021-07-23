Redemption Plus Announces Customer Support Additions

Redemption Plus recently announced two additions to their customer success team. Kristyn Bruce has returned to the company as a customer support specialist and Greg Robison as senior account executive for Texas.

“We are looking for ‘Swiss Army Knife’ employees,” said chief operations growth officer Mike Tipton. “We all juggle multiple tasks at Redemption Plus and Kristyn exemplifies exactly what our team is built on: collaboration, creativity and process. I’m so excited that she came back to our team and excited to see her interacting with customers again.”

Robison joins the team with more than 10 years of experience in the toy and giftware industry. “In order to really impact our customer locations with quality redemption management, we felt that a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach in Texas would be best,” said company President Michael Nowak. “Greg is passionate about serving customers and has the type of curiosity you look for in a customer success rep. I think our Texas customer base is going to benefit greatly from consistent visits and recommendations for improving their redemption program.”

Redemption Plus is also hiring a marketing manager. Learn more at www.redemptionplus.com.