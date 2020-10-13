Red Zone Rush Has 0% Financing Available

Bandai Namco Amusement America and Univest are offering a 0% interest financing deal on their NFLPA-licensed, strong-earning redemption unit Red Zone Rush. The plan is available now through the end of March 2021, and offers 0% interest for 36 monthly payments with 120 days of deferred payments.

With the NFL season underway, Bandai Namco says it’s the ideal time to get the machine into your locations.

“We are very excited to team up with Univest and offer this incredible deal to help aid our operators during this time,” said BNAA Sales Manager Steve Ignarski. “Red Zone Rush is a great addition to any center, especially with NFLPA-licensed game cards driving repeat play by customers as they try to win them all.”

The popular unit is a 4-player game featuring dozens of mini footballs labelled with different letters and ticket values on a rotating playfield. In the middle is an NFLPA-licensed football player operated by you, ready to help rush the footballs into the endzone.

Learn more at www.bandainamco-am.com and www.univest.net.