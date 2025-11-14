Red Cross Teams with Pac-Man, Gashapon

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Pac-Man and Gashapon to celebrate the 45th anniversary of one of the all-time great games.
Anyone who donates blood with the Red Cross from Nov. 17-Dec. 7 will receive a pair of American Red Cross x Pac-Man socks and a Pac-Man Gashapon toy, while supplies last.
“The Red Cross is facing a decline in donor turnout at a time when making and keeping appointments is critical to providing lifesaving blood products for patients during the holidays,” the organization said. “We are urging everyone who may be eligible to roll up a sleeve to ensure that there’s enough blood on the shelves for those who need it … everyone from accident and burn victims to those receiving treatment for cancer, sickle cell disease, and other serious illnesses.” Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org.