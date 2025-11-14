Red Cross Teams with Pac-Man, Gashapon

“The Red Cross is facing a decline in donor turnout at a time when making and keeping appointments is critical to providing lifesaving blood products for patients during the holidays,” the organization said. “We are urging everyone who may be eligible to roll up a sleeve to ensure that there’s enough blood on the shelves for those who need it … everyone from accident and burn victims to those receiving treatment for cancer, sickle cell disease, and other serious illnesses.” Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org.