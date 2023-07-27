Trending
Rebecca Twomey New Party Center Software Prexy

After more than four years as Party Center Software’s director of sales, customer success and marketing, Rebecca Twomey was named company president as of July 1. What the company called a “no-brainer” decision was made following the retirement of their former president Scott Drummond.

“Rebecca’s exceptional talent for upholding a culture of compassion and unwavering dedication to outstanding customer service made her the perfect fit for this role,” the company stated.

In his goodbye message to the industry, Drummond wrote: “I am excited to share with you that this departure marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life – one dedicated to philanthropy and non-profit work. … I have no doubt that Party Center Software and the industry as a whole will continue to thrive and reach new heights as we move into the new world of out-of-home entertainment.”

