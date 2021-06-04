Rebecca Metzner Promoted by Trifecta Management Group

Trifecta Management Group, the entertainment-restaurant concept development and management firm, recently announced that Rebecca Metzner was promoted to director of sales and marketing.

The company said Metzner has quickly become a vital part of the team and proven herself to be “creative and highly organized and an effective communicator in all aspects of our business, including brand development, promotional planning, training and event implementation.”

“Rebecca’s hard work, enthusiasm and creativity have enriched the projects and clients she has worked with,” said Bridget Smith, a TMG partner and its chief marketing officer. “Rebecca has led the branding and marketing efforts for our new Dip Shack concept; developed and implemented a new FEC opening; and established successful promotions with national and local charities, including Make-A-Wish. Rebecca is a champion on every project she is engaged with and provides a tremendous amount of experience and expertise for our clients.”

Learn more at www.trifecta-mg.com.