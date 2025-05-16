Ray Borges Joins Sales Team at Coastal

With 30 years of industry experience, Ray Borges has joined Coastal Amusements, the company reported. Borges previously worked as a sales representative for Player One Amusement Group and Betson Enterprises.

“His transition from a distributor sales rep to a manufacturer sales rep is an easy one, since he’s already familiar with Coastal’s product line,” said the company’s president of sales, marketing and product innovation, Mike Dean.

“Ray will be responsible for managing and developing relationships with key distributors, as well as driving sales initiatives and expanding our market presence.”