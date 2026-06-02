Ray Borges is Coastal’s New VP of Sales

Coastal Amusements recently announced the promotion of Ray Borges to vice president of sales, following the departure of industry veteran Mike Dean. In the role, Borges will lead the company’s sales strategy and continue to drive growth across all market segments.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity for growth in all aspects of Coastal Amusements,” Borges said. “We are building on the success of our Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway, and we’ve got other great games coming soon like All Star Golf, Freeze 5, Roll N Win and Vortex.”

Coastal said that Ray’s “dedication, industry expertise and proven track record” make him an outstanding addition to the company’s leadership team.