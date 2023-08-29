Raw Thrills Touts 4-Player Fireteam Raven

The 4-player edition of Halo: Fireteam Raven is in stock and available, but Raw Thrills touts that “products are flying out of the warehouse,” and encourages operators to get the machines today.

The company said the 4-player game is “blowing up earnings reports around the globe.” Made in partnership between Raw Thrills, Microsoft and 343 Industries, the game immerses players into the heart of the Halo universe as Fireteam Raven soldiers.

Boasting an 85” display and 5.1 surround sound, the cabinet is certainly an attraction. To get your hands on this 4-player edition, drop a line to [email protected].