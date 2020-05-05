Raw Thrills Says “Hello From Home!”

In a recent Raw Thrills Report, the manufacturer let customers know they’re “fully staffed and ready to hit the ground running as markets all over the world reopen.” They said they have every game in stock, and are putting the finishing touches on their new 2020 releases. The company also sent out a bunch of photos of its team diligently working from home.

In other Raw Thrills-related news, the CoinUp team, which handles Big Buck HD, is continuing to wave the monthly service fee and software upgrade fee on the game for the month of May. The credit will automatically be applied to a customer’s next CoinUp bill. The fee waiver will apply to all Big Buck HD games in the U.S., Canada and Australia. If you are interested Reloaded kit upgrade, contact [email protected].