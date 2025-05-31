Raw Thrills Releases Kaiju Wars Update

Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR has a new update thanks to Raw Thrills. The company has started shipping the “Ultimate Version” of the game to existing operating customers.

What’s new is five mission levels featuring “dangerous and devastating Kaiju” and the “epic Final Battle,” which is unlocked by completing the first five missions.

Raw Thrills also announced improved reliability with a more robust headset and device handling, automatic calibration and smoother frame rates.

Fans will be able to enjoy these new missions this summer. Contact your distributor for a free update kit or contact [email protected] for more details.