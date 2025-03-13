Raw Thrills, Play Mechanix Unveil Top Gun: Maverick

Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, will debut their new Top Gun: Maverick shooting and racing game at Amusement Expo in Betson’s booths (#134, 226-27, 1712). Click here to see the official trailer.

Players will join as the newest recruit of the Top Gun program and will race elite pilots like Rooster, Hangman and Phoenix through the “dangerous skies of six heart-pounding levels” and must “destroy the menacing mission objectives.”

Players will have to navigate volcanoes, hurricanes and avalanches and shoot down waves of formidable enemy aircraft, vehicles and boats to earn Destruction Boosts that’ll increase their score. To become “the best of the best,” players will need strategic power-ups like Afterburner, Heat-Seeking Missiles and Multi-Missiles, which will help them reach supersonic speed and eliminate threats.

