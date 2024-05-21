Raw Thrills, Play Mechanix Reveal NBA Superstars

In partnership with the NBA and the Players Association, Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix have unveiled NBA Superstars, which they call a “rim-rattling, backboard-shattering three-versus-three basketball blockbuster.”

“After a three-decade wait, the NBA has made a triumphant return to the arcade,” the game makers touted. “From all-time legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry to popular phenomenons Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Superstars features an unprecedented 120 NBA players across all 30 NBA teams, including iconic franchises such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.”

Players will be able to take the court with their favorite team and Superstar to “dominate their opponent through a combination of high-flying dunks, sky-scraping three-pointers and lock-down defense, fired up by the bombastic voice of Tim Kitzrow.”

The competitive game features an LED stadium scoreboard atop the cabinet’s 75” display. It also features four dynamic player positions, camera flash-simulating marquee lights and team color-coordinated RGB LEDs.

Click here to download the brochure and learn more by emailing [email protected].