Spotlight Feature – Raw Thrills’ Jackpot Racer

The Redemption Racer Is Here

Raw Thrills Brings Unique Concept to Market

Jackpot Racer turned heads at IAAPA Expo 2025 when it was first introduced. That’s because this latest Raw Thrills game isn’t only a motorcycle racing video game but a redemption machine, too.

In the “rare and innovative redemption concept,” the factory says players hop on their bikes and race against the “Jackpot Racer,” aiming for the highest position while winning tickets. They also tout that its nonstop excitement encourages repeat play.

Eugene Jarvis, the founder of Raw Thrills, said the company’s game developers have been kicking around the idea of a redemption racer for years.

“We never were able to follow through on the concept – there were always some other high priority projects or deadlines,” he explained. “But the idea was so powerful that it just refused to die! Everyone loves a good racing game, and adding a ticket prize for the winner just multiplies the competition and thrill. So finally, the time came to quit talking and just do it.”

Jarvis said they built a prototype and the research and development staff, programmers and artists worked constantly to improve it.

“We put it out on location and the early results were very good,” he added. “But ‘very good’ is not good enough for Raw Thrills, so we went back to the shop and tricked out Jackpot Racer with all new gold-plated ‘naked’ glowing bikes, a stunning 6-ft. LED attraction panel, giant dual-screen display and a metal collection bonus ticket feature. Back on location, the play appeal and earnings were stupendous.”

That was reiterated by the company’s vice president of business development, Saki Anderson, who said it’s been selling well since its debut. “Operators have seen the numbers and it’s quite promising,” she said. “The top arcade staples that perform well week after week – we’re neck and neck with them. It’s become the newest big redemption hit.”

Anderson added that they’ve been manufacturing 100-200 machines at a time and they’ve sold out in each instance.

Jackpot Racer features four different scenes and is a minute or so per game. In their attempt to beat the “Jackpot Racer,” players earn tickets and have a chance to get the progressive jackpot bonus as well.

“We put a lot of focus on not just the software, but the hardware too, Anderson explained. The glowing, translucent bikes are a vibrant touch to this game, and the giant dual display creates a real spectacle.”

Up to eight cabinets can link together for total racing mayhem, the company said, adding that a twin cabinet also features a supersized marquee that attracts players.

Since it is a redemption game, company execs note that Jackpot Racer has been performing much better in an FEC’s redemption area rather than alongside other racers. Placing Jackpot Racer with other redemption games is key since it gives players the clear signal that tickets are available in this unique format.

Another biggie for operators: start to finish, the game runs one minute and 15 seconds. That fast cycle time, coupled with the redemption aspect, has been driving lots of repeat play (and, thus, revenue).

So, if you see a glowing bike in an arcade with a crowd gathered around it waiting for their turn at tickets, you’re looking at Jackpot Racer.

If you’re looking to get one for yourself, check out the specs and more information at www.rawthrills.com.