Raw Thrills recently shared with operators marketing kits for their hit games that include social media graphics, pull-up banners, web banners, posters and more.

The kits are available for Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded, Halo Fireteam Raven, Injustice Arcade, Nerf Arcade, King Kong of Skull Island, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Nitro Trucks and Super Bikes 3.

Click here to learn more or contact [email protected] for additional information.