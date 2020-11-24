Rare Super Mario 3 Game Sold, Breaking Records

A sealed copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 3 recently became the most expensive consumer video game ever sold after it fetched $156,000 at auction last week.

According to Fox Business, the sale shattered the record made earlier this year – the $114,000 auction purchase of the original Super Mario Bros. “We couldn’t be more pleased about breaking the world record for the second time in the same year,” said Valarie McLeckie, director of video games at the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions firm. “That said, it’s no surprise that another Mario game, which so many of us grew up with, would set the new bar.”

The game’s copy was graded 9.2 A+ by Wata. The same game with a 9.0 A condition sold for $38,400 back in July.