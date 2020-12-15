Rack It Up Arcade Opens in Canton

Canton, Ohio – home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame – is now also home to Rack It Up, a new arcade with vintage machines. The 38-game arcade has Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Asteroids and Space Invaders among the titles, according to The Repository.

“Life was just so good in the ’80s,” said Julie Myers, who owns the business with her husband Dustin. “We needed to bring that back.” Classic video games and pinball machines from the ’70s to the mid-’90s are spaced out in the location’s 4,750 sq. ft. – plus foosball, air hockey and billiards.

Games have been a lifelong passion for both Dustin and Julie. They’ve been collecting and repairing the machines now at Rack It Up for 20 years. “Some were just sitting in a barn,” Julie noted. “Some I had to rebuild from the ground up,” Dustin added. Click here to visit the business’s Facebook page.