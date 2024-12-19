Trending
Rachelle Pettyjohn Joins Betson in Regional Sales

Rachelle Pettyjohn is now on the Betson Enterprises regional sales team, representing the Midwest and Mountain States regions. 

Pettyjohn brings a wealth of experience to the role, Betson touted, with more than 25 years in sales and a proven track record of success in the industry, including with Intercard and Redemption Plus, where she “consistently exceeded sales targets in competitive markets.”  

Added Betson: “Her expertise in building relationships with customers and industry partners will be invaluable to the Midwest and Mountain States regions.” 

