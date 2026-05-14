Rabbit Hole VR Official Urban Air Partner

The Rabbit Hole VR was recently selected as the official VR partner for Urban Air Adventure Parks, the companies announced this week. In partnership with Unleashed Brands, they’ll be rolling out a new, standardized VR attraction – Urban Air’s VR Zone, powered by Spawnpoint.

“The goal is to create a VR experience that actually works at the park level and grows with the brand,” said Mitchell Poythress, founder of The Rabbit Hole VR. “It has to be reliable, easy for teams to operate, and compelling for guests. Urban Air’s VR Zone is purpose-built for Urban Air, combining strong gameplay with a system architecture designed to reduce downtime and simplify operations.”

As part of the partnership, The Rabbit Hole VR says they’re also leading the migration of existing VR systems across Urban Air locations to the new platform, providing parks with “improved performance and a consistent software ecosystem moving forward.”

Added Kyle Martin, the CMO of Urban Air: “Guests come to Urban Air to experience things they can’t do anywhere else, and Urban Air’s VR Zone delivers exactly that. By partnering with The Rabbit Hole VR and Spawnpoint, we’re bringing immersive, next generation gameplay into our parks in a way that’s fun, approachable and built for families to enjoy together.”

Learn more at www.therabbitholevr.com.