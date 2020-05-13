QubicaAMF Releases Reopening Marketing Kit

Calling all reopening or reopening soon bowling centers! QubicaAMF recently shared a free marketing kit for operators that includes social posts, email templates, labels, outdoor signage and more to get you ready for reopening. Click here for the free download.

The kit is designed in an 8.5” x 11” format that allows centers to print materials in-house as needed, or have items professionally printed. It’ll be updated with new content as centers continue to open across the country. Additionally, the technical team at QubicaAMF is available to assist centers with free reopening technical support. Visit www.qubicaamf.com/support for more details or contact support at www.qubicaamf.com/scheduletechsupport.