QubicaAMF Presents “Some Strings Attached”

With a $5,000 grand prize, QubicaAMF will present its “Some Strings Attached” Invitational on July 25 at HeadPinz Entertainment Center in Naples, Fla. They say the event is the world’s first combination string and free-fall bowling tournament.

The tourney will be bowled across 16 lanes, including eight lanes of EDGE String Pinspotters and eight lanes of free-fall machines, where bowlers will bowl an equal number of qualifying games on both, QubicaAMF said. The semifinals and stepladder finals will take place on EDGE String lanes.

Open to 48 bowlers by invitation only, there is a $300 entry fee per bowler. The estimated prize fund is more than $15,000, including the $5,000 grand prize for the winner. The company is offering an additional $5,000 to bowlers who shoot a 300 in the semifinals or stepladder finals.

The tournament will be followed on July 26 by the “Some Strings Attached” Open, which has a prize fund of more than $5,000. The first 48 bowlers will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the entry fee will be $100. Click here to learn more about the events, or visit www.qubicaamf.com for more information.