QubicaAMF Named IATP Preferred Partner

The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Association (IATP) and QubicaAMF recently announced that the company will be the association’s Preferred Partner for bowling equipment and technology as part of its Profitable Park Program.

Through the agreement, IATP members will receive preferred pricing on QubicaAMF products, helping reduce the capital investment required to add bowling.

“Our members are always looking for ways to strengthen their businesses and deliver experiences that bring guests back,” said Bryan Severance, IATP’s Treasurer/Secretary. “Welcoming QubicaAMF as our Preferred Partner for bowling equipment and technology gives them both a knowledgeable resource and preferred pricing as they consider adding bowling. Helping members explore new revenue opportunities while saving on their capital investment is exactly the kind of value our Profitable Park Program is designed to deliver.”

Added Jody Pastula, QubicaAMF’s director of new business development for America: “The right attraction mix starts with understanding the guests an operator wants to serve and the business they want to build. Bowling can give families and groups another reason to choose a park and spend time together. We look forward to working with IATP members to explore the bowling equipment and technology that best fit their vision, space and operating goals.”