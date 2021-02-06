QubicaAMF Launches Source for String Bowling Information

QubicaAMF Worldwide recently announce the launch of its new webpage dedicated to string machines. Called The String Bowling Revolution, they say it’s the industry’s first and only comprehensive source aimed at providing operators and investors information on global string machine trends.

“Over the past several years we have seen a dramatic increase in string machine adoption by new bowling investors,” said Neil Pennington, director of performance equipment for QubicaAMF.

“More recently we have seen this with existing centers converting from free-fall to string machines. We hope this site becomes a valuable go-to source for existing operators and new investors looking for comprehensive information on string machines, how new technology has made string machines a real choice for sport bowling and the business benefits these machines can deliver for a center.”

Visit www.qubicaamf.com/string-bowling-revolution to learn more.