QubicaAMF Launches New Scoring System

QubicaAMF recently announced BES NV, their revolutionary new scoring and entertainment system “designed to transform the bowling experience for guests and center operators alike.”

The company says BES NV redefines what’s possible in bowling entertainment by delivering a fully immersive, intelligent and cloud-powered system that integrates seamlessly with their Neoverse LED Wall and HyperBowling attractions.

It offers an expansive collection of high-quality, on-demand themes, environments and games, and empowers guests to personalize their on-lane experience during each visit – whether they’re casual players, competitive bowlers or celebrating a special occasion.

“BES NV is the most advanced and most compelling scoring and bowler entertainment system ever created in the history of bowling,” said QubicaAMF CEO Emanuele Govoni. “With BES NV, guests are empowered to select the best way to play on every visit, creating a unique and highly personalized experience. We were inspired by the user experience of the most popular TV streaming platforms – offering movies and series tailored to each user through an easy-to-navigate, dynamic and vibrant menu. We’ve brought this very familiar experience to bowling as an industry first.”

At the heart of BES NV is the BES NV Navigator, a smart and intuitive interface powered by “Qubica Intelligence,” which guides guests to the perfect game based on their preferences.

“From transforming guests into animated avatars in Avatar Alley to capturing shareable moments with Bowling Memories and Selfie Grids, BES NV makes every visit unforgettable,” the company touted. “The new immersive features allow guests to be part of the game with their pictures, avatars, monsters and friends – and create viral moments to share during and after the experience.”

For operators, Qubica says the system is easy to sell, monetize and manage. Features like BES NV Identity provide a branded experience throughout the customer journey, while Smart Service Call and Smart Picture Validation deliver an easy-to-use customer experience that reduces the need for staff intervention, saving the center time and money.

On-Demand Ordering and Extend Your Play integrate seamlessly with the existing systems, allowing guests to order food and beverage and extend their bowling session by paying at the lane after scanning a QR code with their phone.

The company said the goal was to allow centers to streamline operations and drive revenue. Cloud-based updates will ensure the system evolves with the business as time goes on.

“BES NV is more than a scoring system – it’s a game-changer for the industry,” said QubicaAMF’s VP of technology products, Kelly Wilbar. “It’s designed to deliver unmatched entertainment for bowlers and powerful tools for proprietors to grow their business. And when combined with the Neoverse LED Wall, the guest experience is simply unbeatable.”

To learn more, visit www.qubicaamfbowling.com.