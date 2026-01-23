QubicaAMF Expands OneSource Network

QubicaAMF recently added ARCO/Murray National Construction’s Sports & Entertainment team to the QubicaAMF OneSource partner network, the company said.

The network is “designed to help investors, developers and operators bring entertainment concepts to life with trusted expertise – from early planning through opening day.”

“Our goal is simple: give our clients a smarter path from vision to venue,” said Jody Pastula, Qubica’s director of new business development. “ARCO/Murray National Construction brings the kind of national scale and specialized experience that helps keep schedules tight and budgets disciplined.”

Added Jacobi Timmins, the senior project manager for ARCO/Murray National Construction: “Entertainment venues succeed when the vision is matched by disciplined execution. QubicaAMF OneSource is a natural fit for how we like to work.”

Learn more at www.qubicaamf.us.