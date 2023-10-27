QubicaAMF Adds SLS as Distribution Partner in Japan

Sports Leisure Systems (SLS) has joined American Bowling Service (ABS) as another of QubicaAMF’s distributors in Japan.

“QubicaAMF and ABS both have long histories of selling bowling products and supporting bowling centers in Japan for decades, earning our customers’ trust,” QubicaAMF explained, noting they’ve partnered together since 2017. “Due to their well-respected reputation, their strength and longevity as a company, QubicaAMF invited SLS to become a distribution partner in Japan, the world’s second largest bowling market with 19,000 bowling lanes.”

Together, QubicaAMF said both ABS and SLS can continue to grow the Japanese bowling market. Learn more at www.qubicaamf.com.