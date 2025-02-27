Quarter Drop Arcade Opens in Oregon

A retro arcade featuring games from the 1980s and ’90s recently opened in the town of Cottage Grove, Ore. The Eugene Register-Guard reported that owner Bashi Ale grew up in that era and looks back fondly. He’s been buying, fixing and playing old arcade games for years now, and is heavily involved in the online retro gaming community.

Quarter Drop Arcade, the new business, features a Mario-themed bathroom and glow-in-the-dark carpeting in addition to the retro games – and lots of fun, themed décor. It’s a classic style arcade, too, with no alcohol on site… though Ale notes that The Grove Bar and Grill is right next door and thinks the two businesses will benefit from each other.

See the arcade online at www.quarterdroparcade.com.