Quarter Arcades Sells Scaled Games to the Home Market

Numskull Designs recently announced their quarter-scale arcade replicas of Space Invaders and Space Invaders Part II, and accessories for the products. The quarter-scale games are expected to ship from the factory in June 2023 for delivery in July and August.

Pre-orders for the Quarter Arcades accessories, which includes wallpaper, carpet, stickers and posters to help home collectors build their own quarter-scale arcade, are now being taken with a planned delivery date of April 2023.

Visit www.numskull.com for more details and click here to watch the company’s video announcement.