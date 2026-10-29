Quality Plush, an Amuze Company, Goes Online

Quality Plush, which was purchased several months ago by Amuze, is now back online with a new website. You can see it at www.qualityplush.com. The company has a special shop launch offer through Nov. 8, where buyers can get up to $300 in savings for bulk orders.

“Have you noticed that most generic mixes out there are starting to look like Grandma’s quilt?” said Quality Plush CMO Jay Willingham. “We want our plush to look and feel like the stuffed animals people would buy in a store. Our new pricing makes that quality more affordable for operators.”

Added Quality Plush CEO Darren Delp: “The price per piece is only part of the math. Put our plush up against your current generic mix in comparable cranes at the same vend price. Track the plays, prize costs and revenue. We think operators will be surprised by the results.”