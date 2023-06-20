QBIX Attraction Installed Across the World

Inowize, the social and immersive attractions company, has installed three of their newest unattended multiplayer game platform QBIX at locations in the U.S. and U.K.

QBIX is described as “an interactive game cube that brings people together through immersive gaming experiences, without the need for VR headsets or heavy wearables.” The attraction uses projector screens and 5D effects like its motion floor and wind blasts.

The recent installs were at All Stars Lanes White City in London; Xplore in Port Jefferson, N.Y.; and Grand Adventure in Weatherford, Texas. Learn more at www.inowize.com.