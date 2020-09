There were a number of coin-op themed items found at the local Target on a RePlay staffer’s recent visit. In addition to this fun jigsaw puzzle (just one of many completed at the Snodgress household), was a new Pac-Man board game.

Between those finds and Hallmark’s new Joust Christmas ornament, there’s a key takeaway: the public has a HUGE fondness for all things coin-op. Let that give you some additional hope that your customers will return as your locations are given the green light to reopen.