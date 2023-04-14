Puttshack to Open First Texas Location in Houston

The golf-based entertainment center Puttshack continues to expand with its latest location, set to open April 26 in downtown Houston. It’ll be the company’s first in Texas.

According to Click2Houston, the new 26,000-sq.-ft. location will anchor the recently-revitalized Houston Center – a mixed-used development with entertainment, shopping and dining options available. It’s also near Minute Maid Park, home of MLB’s Houston Astros.

The Puttshack location will feature four 9-hole mini-golf courses, event space, as well as two bars and a dining area. Learn more at www.puttshack.com.