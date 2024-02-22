Puttshack to Open First Louisville Location in March

The Oxmoor Center in Louisville, Ky., will soon be home to a Puttshack, according to Louisville Business First.

The 25,000-sq.-ft. venue is scheduled to open March 20 and feature four tech-driven nine-hole mini-golf courses. Puttshack’s Trackaball technology keeps track of a player’s score as they navigate the course.

“Oxmoor Center is the perfect location for Puttshack’s unique blend of technology, entertainment and hospitality,” said Puttshack CFO Logan Powell. “The accessibility of the growing area makes it perfect not only for locals but tourists to enjoy the interactive experience, and we can’t wait to share Puttshack with the people of Derby City.”

The facility will open in a space formerly occupied by Old Navy and Rack Room Shoes. Oxmoor Center also has a Topgolf, whose owners are also the founders of Puttshack, which you can read more about at www.puttshack.com.