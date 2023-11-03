Puttshack to Open Another Houston Location Next Year

The mini-golf magnates at Puttshack will open another location in Houston next year. According to Community Impact, the venue will be at Sugar Land Town Square by September 2024 (the suburb of Sugar Land is just southwest of Houston).

Puttshack, the tech-inspired concept that comes from the makers of Topgolf, opened a location in downtown Houston this April.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation documents show an $8 million renovation project to alter a 22,367-sq.-ft. space that will also add an outdoor patio and kitchen. Stay tuned to learn more about the project at www.puttshack.com.