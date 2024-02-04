Puttshack Opens New Massachusetts Location

A Puttshack in Natick, Mass., is set to open Feb. 10 at the local mall, according to WFXT. The two-story, 22,000-sq.-ft. location is at the Natick Mall and will feature three 9-hole mini-golf courses, each using their patented Trackaball technology.

“This innovation allows for an interactive game experience with automated scoring and highly competitive, interactive holes such as life-sized beer pong, trivial “puttsuit,” foosball and Connect 4, to name a few,” Puttshack said in a release.

There will also be a full-service bar on each floor with a variety of specialty cocktail and dining options. The Natick location will be Puttshack’s second in Massachusetts; the first opened in Seaport in October 2022.

Learn more at www.puttshack.com.