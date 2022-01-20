Puttshack Opening Second Atlanta Location in 2023

In fall 2021, Puttshack signed a lease to open a new location in Dunwoody, Ga. The company will be the first anchor tenant for a new development set to open in 2023. Puttshack offers tech-infused mini-golf as well as a food and beverage component.

According to Atlanta Intown, the construction will include 150,000 sq. ft. of retail and restaurant space, 600 rental apartments, 90,000 st. ft. of loft office space and 222,000 sq. ft. of existing office space.

Puttshack, headquartered in Chicago, currently has four locations in the U.K., one in Chicagoland and another in Atlanta. “Coming soon” locations, as listed on their website, include this Dunwoody (High Street) location as well as many others set to open this year or next year. They include: Boston, Denver, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and St. Louis. Learn more at www.puttshack.com.