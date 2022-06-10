Puttery to Open New Mini-Golf in D.C.

Puttery, an indoor mini-golf course with bars, lounges, DJs and more, will open in Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter Later this month, according to WTOP.

The 19,000-sq.-ft. venue is located in the former International Spy Museum location (the museum moved in 2019). New York-based Drive Shack operates the Puttery mini-golf chain, which has two other locations in Dallas and Charlotte.

The 9-hole mini-golf course has individual hole themes and is for guests 21-and-over. A round costs $18 per person. Learn more at www.puttery.com.