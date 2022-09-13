Puttery Mini-Golf Opening This Week

The Houston location of Puttery, a mini-golf entertainment complex created by Drive Shack, Inc., will open Sept. 16, according to Community Impact.

“As a Houston native myself, I couldn’t be more excited for this opening,” Drive Shack CEO Hana Khouri said in a statement. “Houston is already internationally renowned for its cutting-edge entertainment and culinary innovations, but I can guarantee that Puttery will offer an experience unlike any other in the city.”

The two-story venue will feature three 9-hole putting courses, multiple bars and will also have live music. Learn more at www.puttery.com.