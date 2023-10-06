Puttery Mini-Golf Adds KC Location

The adults-only mini-golf concept Puttery has opened a new location as of Sept. 14 in Kansas City, Mo. According to KCTV, each round of 18 holes costs $18 per person.

Reservations can be made online, but walk-ins are welcome when space is available. Puttery has other locations in Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Pittsburgh.

The venue has brought new life to the former Jack Henry men’s clothing store, which closed nearly a decade ago. Learn more at www.puttery.com.