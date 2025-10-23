Push Start Play Opens in Texas

A 450-game arcade called Push Start Play recently opened in Lewisville, Texas, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle .

The arcade has a large collection of pinball machines, classic games, driving games, basketball shooters, Skee-Ball and much more.

The venue touts “games for all generations” and hosts private parties as well. There’s a $12 entry fee that gives access to all of the games (the facility is cashless, too, so be sure to bring a credit or debit card).

Learn more about what’s on offer at www.pushstartplay.com.