Punch Bowl Social has reopening dates set for five of its locations in the coming weeks, stretching from July 1 in Denver through the middle of August for a Texas location.

Part of its own Phase One reopening plan, according to Restaurant Dive, the eatertainment chain will open in Denver (July 1), Cleveland (July 13), Atlanta and Austin-Domain (August 3), and Dallas (August 17). Those locations are actively hiring. Its Phase Two locations are expected to be announced in August, and will begin to reopen in September.

Safety and wellness measures currently in place will include face coverings worn by staff members, daily temperature and wellness checks for staff, enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols, modified floor plans, paperless menus and touchless payment.

“This is the first step on our path to reopening across the country,” said Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Punch Bowl Social, in a press release. “This brand has always been about bringing people together and creating social connections. We need that now more than ever, and with our expansive, open floorplans we can do that in a way that will make people feel, for a moment, a renormalization of life.”